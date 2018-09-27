Here are some must haves for a power packed long weekend

The upcoming long weekend is the perfect time to plan a holiday to treat those vacation blues. (ANI)

The year 2018 has brought in a lot of long weekends for us to relax and rejuvenate by moving away from our mundane schedules. The upcoming long weekend is the perfect time to plan a holiday to treat those vacation blues. Since technology plays a major role in planning, enjoying and capturing the best moments, so, here are some must-haves:

UBER

Do you wish to explore cities around Delhi? Uber Intercity provides the most convenient and affordable option to explore cities like Jaipur and Chandigarh. The service is available around the clock on-demand with the flexibility to select your pick up and drop off location and choose between Intercity-Hatch or Intercity-Sedan. Don’t let another long weekend slip you by. After all, your family vacation is now just a tap away.

OPPO

With the OPPO F9 Pro at our disposal, we get to click natural and intelligent Selfies all day long because of the VOOC Charge technology that uses low voltage and high current charging solution. The smartphone also offers a waterdrop screen that features a 90.8% screen to take the viewing experience for the users to the next level!

SENNHEISER

The new headphones by the audio specialist are an idol choice for travelling on road trips or otherwise as it lets you enjoy your music without any external noise disturbance.. A smart travel companion, the PXC 550 Wireless delivers Sennheiser’s renowned high-quality sound and up to 30 hours of battery performance in a sleek wireless headphone.

Fitbit Versa

Long weekends for many people means chilling with friends and family to de-stress after a long and busy week while for some it means de-stressing by exercising or playing football or going for a swim. Fitbit launched the Versa, which is a smartwatch that not only looks good but helps you track your every move and keeps you motivated by giving you reminders.