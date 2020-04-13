Helyxon: Combating the Covid-19 pandemic, digitally

Helyxon was founded by serial entrepreneur Vijai Shankar Raja in 2014.

Covid-19 patients, particularly those deemed high risk, need continuous monitoring of temperature, heart rate as well as oxygen saturation as these parameters can oscillate suddenly and reach dangerous levels. However, when it comes to the remote monitoring of a huge patient pool, monitoring and updating these parameters becomes a daunting task. Technology can make a huge difference here.

Chennai-based heath-tech startup Helyxon has debuted two innovative solutions, ‘OXY-2’ and ‘98.6 Fever Watch’, that offer an effective way to manage the outbreak. Helyxon works in close collaboration with IITM’s Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC) at IIT Madras Research Park. The two solutions are Deep Tech innovations developed by Helyxon jointly with HTIC. Health authorities in North America, Middle East and Far East countries are actively seeking to deploy Helyxon’s technology in a major way in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vijai Shankar Raja, founder of Helyxon, says, “With the number of patients increasing exponentially and flooding hospitals, this is an overwhelming time for healthcare providers across the globe. What they need are appropriate technological interventions to help ease processes by automating as many mundane, critical and high-risk tasks, as possible. Our AI-backed bio-sensor devices reliably captures such parameters and alert the remote medical staff or an attendant in case of any anomaly. This allows immediate intervention when needed; plus it also cuts down the work of regular, manual monitoring which is highly improbable for thousands of patients.”

Helyxon was founded by serial entrepreneur Raja in 2014. Its bio-sensor devices are designed in such a way that they enable the user to place them at the right places of the body and connect to a mobile device through Bluetooth. The stream of data is further pushed to a cloud computer server through GSM or Wi-Fi. The data from the server can be accessed by any authorised person, especially the care providers across the globe easily using a mobile device or a laptop.

“The digital solutions are very useful for intensive care settings as well as for monitoring at-home patients suffering from not just Covid-19 but also other medical conditions. Our digital systems OXY-2 and 98.6 Fever Watch offer viable solutions to manage large numbers of patients in both hospital and home settings,” he says.

The devices keep track of the spikes and aberrations and whenever an anomaly is observed a system generated call alert is made to the user while an automatic escalation to the local provider is done. The devices are equipped with geo-fencing tracking alerts to keep track of patients’ movements and ensure isolated patients do not violate the provisions of quarantine.

The 98.6 Fever Watch is particularly useful for sick children in whom continuous monitoring of temperature is a vital parameter in disease management. The compact watch weighs 5g and is 1.5 inches in diameter. It connects to hospital systems or personal systems or devices and keeps transferring patient information to a central dashboard.