Heavy festive season discounts on mobile handsets expected to propel sales

The ongoing festive season is witnessing offline and online retailers lining up a string of offers and discounts on mobile handsets. For instance, Amazon during its just concluded festive sale was offering OnePlus 6 exclusively on its platform for Rs 29,999 as against its original price of Rs 34,999. Similarly, Redmi Y2 (64 GB) was available for Rs 10,999 against the original price of Rs 13,499.

Likewise, on Flipkart, Nokia 6.1 Plus was available at Rs 14,999 against the original price of Rs 17,600. Samsung Galaxy S8, which was launched at Rs 45,990 was being sold at Rs 29,999.

Brick-and-mortar players are also offering discounts. Vijay Sales, for instance, is selling Samsung Galaxy J200GD for `5,990 against its original price of `7,910.

Similarly, Croma is running an offer on Vivo Y83 which is being sold for `13,990 against the actual price of `15,990.

“We expect 15%-20% increase in sales of mobile phones this year, especially in two price categories — mobile handsets sold below `15,000 and handsets priced between `15,000-30,000. This is due to the fact that last year we saw an increase in sale of 40-45% in mobile phones priced below `12,000, so this year we expect that set of customers to upgrade to a higher price point,” said Nilesh Gupta, MD, Vijay Sales.

“We expect the smartphone industry to grow between 20-25% in value terms during the festive season this year. On the back of new launches and offers, and our large portfolio of consumer-centric products across price points, we expect to outperform the smartphone industry growth of 20-25% during the upcoming festive season,” a Samsung India spokesperson, said.

