Heavy discount of up to Rs 8,200 on Samsung Galaxy J8; here is how to avail this offer

Samsung Galaxy J8. (IE)

The new Samsung Galaxy J8 is finally up for grabs in India. The smartphone is available on different e-commerce websites. The South Korean smartphone company had earlier this week, announced that the phone will be available in India from June 28. Samsung Galaxy S8 is a part of the company’s Infinity Display series and it was launched in India in May 2018. The smartphone is priced at Amazon for Rs 18,990. However, there is an exchange offer with the smartphone. If you opt to switch your old handset for a new Galaxy J8, you will get up to Rs 6,200 off. It would bring out the price down to Rs 12,790. The thing to note is, the exchange offer price may vary on the basis of which phone you chose to exchange it with.

There is also a flat Rs 2,000 cashback with ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Cards holders on the purchase. The final price for the smartphone would be Rs 10,790.

Samsung Galaxy J8 specs:

Samsung Galaxy J8 smartphone was launched in May 2018. The smartphone comes boasts a 6.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels. Galaxy J8 is powered by octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy J8 packs a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 runs Android 8.0 and is powered by a 3500mAh.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor.