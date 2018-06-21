Heavy discount of up to Rs 24,999 on Apple iPhone X – Check how to avail this offer on Flipkart

Among all the smartphones, one of the most interesting offers is on Apple’s flagship smartphone, iPhone X. (Reuters)

Flipkart is offering massive discounts on different smartphones. Among all the smartphones, one of the most interesting offers is on Apple’s flagship smartphone, iPhone X. The Apple smartphone is currently priced at Rs 85,999. The e-commerce retailer is offering an exchange offer of Rs 20,000 on the mobile. However, the price of the exchange would vary according to the device a customer chooses to buy. With it, the price of the phone will come down to Rs 65,999. Also, there is an additional discount of five per cent for customers with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. This would give a discount of Rs 24,999. The offer is available on iPhone X (Space Gray, 64 GB).

Under Flipkart’s buyback guarantee section for iPhone X, the e-commerce website has written ‘Flipkart guarantees the best exchange discount of ₹40,915 when you upgrade to a new phone.” Flipkart’s Buyback Guarantee Policy lets the customers buy a product and own it for some time, before giving it back to exchange with another product. The exchange value, which Flipkart claims, is higher than its actual market value depending on the condition of the product.

iPhone X specifications:

The Apple flagship smartphone was launched in September 2017. iPhone X features a 5.80-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1125 pixels by 2436 pixels. The Apple phone is powered by hexa-core processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM. It is packed with 64GB of internal storage which is non-expandable. Talking about the camera, the smartphone sports a 12-MP primary camera on the rear and a 7-MP selfie camera.

The Apple iPhone X runs iOS 11 and is powered by a 2716mAh non-removable battery. It measures 143.60 x 70.90 x 7.70 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 174.00 grams.

The Apple iPhone X is a single SIM (GSM) smartphone that accepts a Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope and Barometer.