HeartinTune app: Making meditation a daily habit

It is said it takes 21 days to form a habit. But once you do form a habit, it stays with you for life and the process becomes automatic. However, most people would say this is not necessarily true, especially when it comes to meditation. It takes a lot of consistent effort to cultivate a good habit, but it takes even more to maintain the habit. The good habits that we forcefully cultivate like self-care or exercising, usually fade away over time if we do not maintain them. The only way a habit can stick for a lifetime, is to find joy in it.

HeartinTune app by Heartfulness is a free guided app to support people in making meditation a daily habit. This unique meditation app encourages everyone to embark on an inner journey of self-growth that offers lasting transformation, and improved quality of life. It offers a step-by-step process to achieve your goals and get rewarded.

Don’t have time to meditate? The app offers a guided practice in as little as 15 minutes. People can experience 15-minute, 30-minute, and 45-minute guided programmes suited for beginners and serious meditators to cultivate the meditative habit. The free-to-use app requires no prior experience, people willing to try this can download the app for Android and iOS. Register yourself to access all the features and you are all set to integrate meditation into your hectic routine.

The HeartinTune app is designed to keep you motivated to achieve new goals and track progress regularly. A recent study has shown that approximately 88% of Indians faced stress and 39% of working professionals are experiencing high levels of stress. Heartin Tune’s silent meditation is the antidote and helps people to let go of stress and anxiety, increase focus, feel calm, sleep well, remove anger, explore consciousness, and much more. Heartfulness has culminated its 75-year-strong legacy and research on the effectiveness of its practices into this latest offering for beginners.

Heartfulness Guide Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), said, “When the heart is in balance, everything else is also in balance. The Heartin Tune app will bring the wisdom and knowledge of heartfulness meditation onto your fingertips. When our collective minds and hearts are in-sync we can experience a change in our collective consciousness.”

The app will soon be available in Indian regional languages.