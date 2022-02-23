Healthy workplaces: Track indoor air quality to make offices safer

Honeywell’s monitor uses an array of sensors to measure key indoor air quality parameters.

Studies show that viruses can spread faster in stale and compromised air, and poor indoor air quality (IAQ) can also cause symptoms such as asthma, fatigue, irritation or headache. Technology can be of great help here in alleviating occupants’ fears and ensuring their well-being. Honeywell has debuted its Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitor, which alerts building owners of potential issues to proactively improve indoor air quality, thereby potentially decreasing the risk of transmission of airborne contaminants. A Make-in-India offering, the touchscreen-enabled device measures key IAQ parameters including temperature, relative humidity, and indoor air pollutants, and provides an IAQ index based on the readings.

Honeywell’s IAQ monitor can be installed in buildings to help provide actionable insights, portfolio analytics and contribute to the site’s Healthy Buildings score, enabling building owners to make informed decisions to increase occupant well-being and comfort. In a recent survey by Honeywell, 86% of surveyed workers in India said it is ‘very to extremely important’ to be kept informed of their building’s air quality, a 20-percentage point increase from the global average of 65%, and 82% of office workers in India say they will leave their jobs if employers do not provide a healthy workplace.

Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT), Asia, said, “The pandemic has brought renewed attention to indoor air quality, which remains a significant yet invisible threat to building occupants. The ‘new normal’ demands building owners to constantly monitor IAQ and course-correct in real time. Hence, Honeywell’s IAQ monitor becomes a strategic investment in helping to create healthier spaces for occupants and also helping building owners to better adhere to safety guidelines.”

Developed by engineers at Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) in India, Honeywell’s IAQ monitor uses an array of sensors for better accuracy. Optional sensors for formaldehyde (HCHO) and ozone (O3) can be added to the unit. In addition to analysing the air and displaying readings on the device’s touchscreen, the monitor can also communicate to any building management system (BMS) via Modbus protocol. The monitor, available in white and black housings, is easy to install and can be mounted on the wall, ceiling or placed on a table. It comes with two options: with a complete display and with colour-coded LED lights.