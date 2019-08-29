Headphones and earphones: Now make your music sound better

The wireless Sennheiser CX 7.00BT lets you stay in touch and enjoy a great listening experience anywhere.

Back in the eighties, anyone who owned one of those monster-sized headphones was considered a geek and way ahead of the times. Credit goes to Apple that in the early 2000s, it popularised sleek and white earbuds that came bundled with iPod music devices. Since then, what started as a steady flow has transformed into a deluge of sorts; we are talking about headphones, earphones and earbuds that today come in various shapes and sizes. The good news is that device makers are increasingly becoming sensitive to pricing without compromising on the audio quality, powerful drives, ample loudness and superior bass response. We have collated a list of some of the best headphones and earphones you can buy under Rs 6,000.

Sennheiser CX 7.00 BT In-Ear Wireless (Rs 5,990)

The wireless Sennheiser CX 7.00BT lets you stay in touch and enjoy a great listening experience anywhere. The sleek neckband headset delivers a clear, detailed sound and enhanced bass, ensured by Sennheiser’s acoustic technology and leading-edge wireless technologies that include Bluetooth 4.1 and Qualcomm apt-X for true Hi-Fi sound. Battery life is great and you need to charge them once a week (an hour of music daily). Build quality is sturdy and though the wires look rounded in the images, they are kind of flat. Buy them on Amazon or at Sennheiser offline stores at a decent price of Rs 5,990.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Rs 5,990)

The One Plus Bullet Wireless 2 is a step up from the original Bullets Wireless in terms of design, specifications, and battery life. These earphones support Warp Charge technology, which increases the charge upto 100%. The battery density in the Bullets Wireless 2 has also been upgraded to deliver up to 14 hours of music playback on a single charge. It has now introduced Quick Pair feature to Bullets Wireless 2 for easy linking with the OnePlus Handset. Users can also toggle between two earphones that are paired by pressing the Bullets Wireless 2’s shortcut keys.

JBL E55BT (Rs 5,999)

JBL E55BT wireless over-ear headphones bring the signature sound of JBL. The headphones feature up to 20 hours of battery life and an innovative stylish fabric headband that emphasises the fashion quotient. Comfort-fit and stylish fabric headband complements the sleek look of the headphones. You can even switch from music on your portable device to a call from your phone, so that you never miss a call. A rapid two-hour charging gets you upto 20 hours of audio playback.

PTron Zap Wireless Sports Neckband (Rs 2,199)

Understanding the growing need of having affordable wireless earphones providing great battery life, PTron, a fast-growing mobile accessories firm, has introduced its new Zap Bluetooth earphones with neckband, at a lucrative price of Rs 2,199. These are lightweight, black and stylish, in- ear wireless earphones with deep bass. The product is said to give one of the longest music playtimes – up to 22 hours, talk time – upto 18 hours. The neckband, once charged for four hours, will keep you company for a long time so you do not have to worry about recharging it. When not in use, the earphones can just rest on your shoulders. It is also water and sweat proof. It has a high-quality condenser microphone, powerful noise reduction function, all in all, it is best for music, work and sports.

Audio Technica ATH CK200 BT Wireless (Rs 4,401)

The ATH-CK200BT in-ear headphones give you excellent wireless audio at a great price. The headphones come with a Bluetooth v4.1 support and thus contain a battery pack which can offer up to seven hours of playback and 200 hours of standby and comes with XS, S, M and L-sized ear tips and a USB charging cable and clip. The headphones feature an in-line mic and controls, allowing you to answer calls, adjust volume and control music playback on compatible smartphones and other devices. The ATH-CK200BT’s design conveniently situates the mic and controls for easy access and places the battery case on the upper back where, if desired, it can be attached to your shirt collar with the included clip. The internal battery powers the headphones for up to 7 hours (200 hours standby) and can be recharged with the included 30 cm USB charging cable.