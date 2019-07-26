Headache for Xiaomi? Honor to launch its smart TV next month

AI chip will also support 8K@30fps, 4K@120fps super video decoding capability.

Honor the popular smartphone brand is set to launch a TV range. Honor TV will be launched at the developer conference which begins on 9th August 2019. But, Honor President Zhao Ming in a Global Mobile Internet Conference revealed quite a few details. He revealed the Television’s screen quality, AI camera, along with the TV’s processor and audio specifications. He also added that the TV will be on pre-sale from today itself on the Honor website, JD.com, and Vmall.

Talking about the features, the TV by Honor will sport a pop-up selfie camera which is supported by HiSilicon NPU chip, with additional AI support. The selfie camera raises speculation that the TV might support high-quality video calling. The Honor President also revealed Huawei will be using the Honghu 818 chipset. This is an AI chip which was manufactured by Baidu and was announced in July. The teaser revealed that the chip will have seven major areas of the display which are high dynamic range imaging (HDR), super-segmentation (SR), noise reduction (NR), dynamic contrast enhancement (DCI) and automatic colour management (ACM). AI chip will also support 8K@30fps, 4K@120fps super video decoding capability.

The Honghu 818 chipset which supports AI integrates with Huawei’s Histen audio optimisation technology which will help in providing surround experience. It is important to note that these features that have been revealed will be spoken about at length when Huawei reveals the Honor TV at the developer conference on 9th August. Rumors suggest that Huawei will have the HongMeng OS software on their TV. Honor has already confirmed that they will be launching the Honor TV soon in India as well.

Earlier in the month, Huawei had released 600 people from its Futurewei Technologies U.S. research arm which operates from Silicon Valley, Washington state and Dallas. Their research wing has played a big role for them as it has helped them file patents which have been a huge advantage for them.