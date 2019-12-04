HDFC Bank’s net banking, mobile app face glitches for second day

A year ago, the bank’s mobile application had crashed while upgrading to a newer version, following which it had to revert to the older version of the app.

The net banking platform and mobile application of HDFC Bank was down for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, even as the bank said it was working to resolve the technical glitch.

The private sector lender is yet to provide the reason for the shutdown. While the bank has said its experts were working on “top priority” towards addressing the ‘technical glitch’ that has hit services, it advised its customers to use services such as ATM funds transfer, NEFT/Visa money transfer for other bank account holders, autopay, over-the-counter cash payment and cheque payment. “We’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern,” the bank tweeted.

While trying to login, users continued to receive an error message. “Dear user, the net banking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation,” the message read.

The mobile app also showed a similar error. “We are experiencing heavy traffic. Please try again after sometime. Apologies for the inconvenience,” it said.

Social media was flooded with posts of irate customers, many of whom were salaried employees unable to pay their monthly bills after payday. The hashtag, #HDFCBankdown, has been trending on Twitter.