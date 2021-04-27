HCL Tech, IBM collaborate to modernise security operations

This collaboration builds on HCL and IBM's recent alliance expansion to help organisations with digital transformation.

IBM Security and HCL Technologies on Tuesday said they have collaborated to help unify and streamline threat management for clients via a modernised security operation center (SOC) platform.

HCL’s Cybersecurity Fusion Centers will be designed to take advantage of IBM’s Cloud Pak for Security, to help create a unified security platform to connect security teams, tools and processes across the ‘threat lifecycle’, a statement said.

In July 2019, HCL Technologies had completed the acquisition of select IBM products for security, marketing, commerce, and digital solutions for USD 1.8 billion (over Rs 12,700 crore).

HCL’s Cybersecurity Fusion Centers deliver threat management services to clients around the world through six global state-of-the-art security operations and response facilities.

IBM’s Cloud Pak for Security will serve as the foundation to connect security tools, data and workflows with HCL customers.

HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President (Cyber Security Services) Maninder Singh said enterprises operating in today’s fast-moving digital world need a cybersecurity strategy capable of tackling increasingly sophisticated threats.

“This collaboration enables us to enhance the service that we provide to our clients and to combine the threat detection and response technologies with the development of technological processes and the experience of our professionals across all areas of cybersecurity,” Singh said.

Justin Youngblood, Vice President of IBM Security, said many companies today are struggling with the complexity of security operations amidst cloud adoption and fragmented IT infrastructure, which can hamper their ability to discover and respond to threats.

Modern security demands an open platform that leverages AI and automation to help security operations teams connect disparate tools, provide insights and orchestrate response across hybrid cloud environments, he added.

“With this collaboration, HCL and IBM are modernizing security operations and helping clients accelerate their security outcomes,” Youngblood said.