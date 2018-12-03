HCL Tech, Broadcom sign global preferred services pact

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 3:17 PM

Global technology firm Broadcom Inc Monday announced a global preferred services partnership pact with Indian IT services company HCL Technologies.

As part of the alliance announced Monday, Broadcom clients will have access to HCL’s technological expertise across consulting, implementation, upgrade and support services.

Global technology firm Broadcom Inc Monday announced a global preferred services partnership pact with Indian IT services company HCL Technologies. “Effective immediately, HCL becomes the preferred services partner for Broadcom’s enterprise software products (part of former CA Technologies) and will provide professional services, education and training services,” HCL said in a statement.

As part of the alliance announced Monday, Broadcom clients will have access to HCL’s technological expertise across consulting, implementation, upgrade and support services.

Besides, majority of Broadcom’s professional services personnel with expertise in Agile, CyberSecurity will transition to HCL, while Broadcom’s mainframe and US public sector professional services group will continue to operate as it is, outside of the agreement, the statement added.

Read | Arun Jaitley calls for dismantling trade barriers; says, open borders an imperative

“This partnership represents an important building block as we grow our infrastructure software capabilities advanced by the acquisition of CA Technologies last month,” said Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom.

The collaboration underscores the strong and growing relationship with Broadcom, said C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies.

Towards this, HCL Tech will also create a new Center of Excellence with dedicated focus on Broadcom enterprise software products to offer solutions for a better customer experience.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. HCL Tech, Broadcom sign global preferred services pact
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition