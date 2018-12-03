HCL Tech, Broadcom sign global preferred services pact

As part of the alliance announced Monday, Broadcom clients will have access to HCL’s technological expertise across consulting, implementation, upgrade and support services.

Global technology firm Broadcom Inc Monday announced a global preferred services partnership pact with Indian IT services company HCL Technologies. “Effective immediately, HCL becomes the preferred services partner for Broadcom’s enterprise software products (part of former CA Technologies) and will provide professional services, education and training services,” HCL said in a statement.

Besides, majority of Broadcom’s professional services personnel with expertise in Agile, CyberSecurity will transition to HCL, while Broadcom’s mainframe and US public sector professional services group will continue to operate as it is, outside of the agreement, the statement added.

“This partnership represents an important building block as we grow our infrastructure software capabilities advanced by the acquisition of CA Technologies last month,” said Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom.

The collaboration underscores the strong and growing relationship with Broadcom, said C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies.

Towards this, HCL Tech will also create a new Center of Excellence with dedicated focus on Broadcom enterprise software products to offer solutions for a better customer experience.