HCL Tech announces new logo, brand positioning to supercharge digital transformation for enterprises

HCL Technologies launched its new logo and brand identity on Monday. The company’s HCLTech brand and logo will represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that supercharge digital transformation for enterprises at scale, it claims. The company is also said to be close to the $12 billion revenue mark.

HCLTech Chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra said the new brand positioning – Supercharging Progress— will help the company accelerate digital transformation for clients while contributing to a sustainable planet and upliftment of local communities across its global footprint.

HCLTech’s CEO and Managing Director, C Vijayakumar, said it will “bring together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress,” adding that “HCLTech’s purpose accelerates their journey to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises through differentiated services and products. It also underscores the company’s responsibility to continue contributing toward inclusive growth of communities where it operates and a sustainable planet for the upcoming generations.”

The company has also launched a new employee value proposition (EVP), titled as – ‘Find Your Spark’. It is built on the broad tenets of opportunity, respect, and trusted employment, says the company in a statement. HCLTech’s EVP is claimed to emphasise its commitment to help both current and future employees maximise their career potential and ambitions.

“Today marks a major milestone in HCLTech’s exciting journey as we carve out a distinct brand identity and purpose that will power us – at speed – on this next chapter of our journey,” Jill Kouri, Chief Marketing Officer, HCLTech said, adding that “with such a rich heritage, world-class delivery and emphasis on client service, we will always embody a spirit of flexibility and commitment to being a true partner, in the trenches with our clients every step of the way.”