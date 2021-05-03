Having trouble finding slots on CoWIN? These COVID-19 vaccine appointment tracker sites can save you some time

In order to help people with this, many sites have been developed simply to help people know when the next booking slot is available and if there is any nearby vaccination centre.

As the government has opened the vaccination drive for everybody above the age of 18 in India, many people are now looking for vaccinations. However, getting a slot for vaccination has become problematic as the slots are filling up fast. Searching slots via CoWIN portal is also a cumbersome process which may take some time. In order to help people with this, many sites have been developed simply to help people know when the next booking slot is available and if there is any nearby vaccination centre.

By sending alerts via email and other chat services, these trackers are now allowing people to check the next vaccine appointment. It is to note that while these sites will tell people about vaccination appointment and slot availability, they will still have to visit the government website- CoWIN portal to book the appointment. The idea is to save time for people so they don’t have to surf the portal looking for availability.

Meanwhile, users will still need to act fast as the vaccine stocks are limited. One such tracker is COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker for India developed by Amit Agarwal. This is an open-source vaccine tracker which will help people check and monitor vaccine appointment availability near their homes and once a slot is available, they will receive email alerts.

Another tracker is Under45.in, a website developed by Berty Thomas that looks for nearby vaccine centres and slots for people aged between 18 and 44 years. Usually, the government portal shows all slots which are there for people above the age of 45 years as well. However, this website has narrowed it down and made it age specific as many younger people will find problem finding slots. All adults till the age of 44 years can easily run a search here.

Getjab.in is another vaccine tracker made by ISB alumni Shyam Sunder and his friends. The process is quite simple. People can enter their name, district, and email ID, and the tracker will update people on the availability of slots nearby. To be sure, the tracker initially faced some technical glitches but now it is working fine.

FindSlot.in is also a similar platform and people can navigate through the city or their PIN Code, state and district. The working resonates with CoWIN platform as it uses its open API allowing easier access to people in finding slots.