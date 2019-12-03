Have You Got These Amazing OnePlus Products Yet?

This year has seen OnePlus step into the world of television and it has done so in typical OnePlus tradition – by offering a top of the line experience at a surprisingly affordable price.

As 2019 draws to an end, perhaps it is time for folks to take a step back and check their OnePlus product collection. Yes, for most people, the brand is still synonymous with its famous smartphones, but there is more to OnePlus than just phones. There are televisions, phone cases, and yes, even backpacks. So why settle on just a single OnePlus product when you can have all of these:

OnePlus 7T – the flagship killer

Easily the best value for money flagship in the Indian phone market, the OnePlus 7T comes with OnePlus’ trademark 90 Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, ensuring dazzling colours and super smooth action, even while housing a fingerprint scanner under it. And of course, this being a OnePlus, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which is the leading flagship level chip in the market, with up to 8 GB of RAM to ensure that the phone can handle anything you throw at it. There are three cameras at the back, led by a 48 megapixel main sensor from Sony, capable of delivering stunning colours and details, and a very good 16 megapixel camera as well for super vanity snaps. The phone runs on a 3800 mAh battery which can get topped up at the rate of knots thanks to OnePlus’ special Warp Charge 30T and of course, all this runs on top of Android 10 with OnePlus’ clean and uncluttered Oxygen UI. It is not just about the hardware and software, though – the OnePlus 7T’s matte glass back finish is sure to turn heads as is the spherical camera unit at the back.

OnePlus 7T Pro – the premium flagship killer

The OnePlus 7T might be the best value for money flagship out there, but if you want a more premium device, then its sibling, the OnePlus 7T Pro is just what you should be investing in. It comes with a sleek, curvey design that is sure to turn heads with its glass front and back. The front is dominated by an edge to edge 6.67 inch quad HD AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, while on the back you have three excellent cameras, with a 48 megapixel main sensor and two cameras with optical image stabilisation for flawless videos and low light photographs. Handling selfie and Face ID is the job of a 16 megapixel pop up camera. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with unto a staggering 12 GB of RAM to ensure everything runs smoothly. Add Android 10 with Oxygen UI and an amazingly large 4000 mAh battery with Warp Charge that can get it from 0 to full capacity in a little over an hour and you have perhaps the best premium device money can buy today.

OnePlus Q1 TV – the smart TV to settle for

This year has seen OnePlus step into the world of television and it has done so in typical OnePlus tradition – by offering a top of the line experience at a surprisingly affordable price. The Q1 series of televisions comes with a brilliant 55 inch QLED display with a color gamut of 120 per cent, a special Gamma Color Magic processor and Dolby Vision and Audio, to deliver fantastic images and sound. You even get the option of a slide out soundbar for excellent and immersive audio, and of course, this being a smart television, you can run Android applications on it if you wish. The interface is uncluttered and simple and while you can even control the television from your OnePlus phone, you will be tempted to use the minimalistic and compact remote that comes with the Q1 series, with volume controls on the side and a USB Type C port to charge it. All this packed into a super sleek and slim form factor that would be the pride of any living room. Anyone wanting a smart television has no business settling until they get a OnePlus TV

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 – Super sound minus wires OnePlus also has perhaps one of the best wireless earphones around – the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. Designed with minimalistic elegance, with earbuds that attach to each other magnetically, these can be looped around your neck conveniently, letting you listen to crystal clear audio over Bluetooth without having to deal with a tangle of wires. What’s more, they deliver stunning sound, thanks to two Knowles Balanced Armature Drivers and one 10mm dynamic driver in each earbud. Battery life is a stunning fourteen hours, but hey, this is a OnePlus device, so it comes with special charging powers – 10 minutes of charging can get you 10 hours of usage. And it can be squashed together into a small, trendy little case that can fit into your pocket. How cool is that?

OnePlus Protective Cases – Keep your OnePlus safe

OnePlus also has some excellent cases for its phones. Made of tough material (you have bumper, carbon and silicone cases), they blend right into your OnePlus providing it with a tough protective exterior, even while adding a new design touch to it. Place has been carefully and precisely provided for the ports and buttons, and well, if you are sentimental, you can even go for a sandstone finished back case to give your OnePlus those OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 feels.

OnePlus Explorer Backpack – One bag to fit it all in

Yes, you read that right. OnePlus also makes backpacks. And the OnePlus Explorer backpack is the sort of bag that is designed to accommodate all your gear – notebook, phones, cables, chargers, cables and even the odd jacket or shirt – without ever looking stretched at all. It is made of Cordura fabric comes with a premium magnetic buckle to enable it to be locked easily, and is water resistant. It has enough cabinets and pockets to ensure you can keep your gear safely. And well, its distinct tag on the back will make it stand out in any crowd.

OnePlus JCC Baseball Cap – Top it off, literally

Want to show your commitment to OnePlus? Well, go right ahead and grab a OnePlus JCC Baseball Cap. The black cap comes with a strapback design for a custom fit, making it very comfortable to wear in just about any weather, and even has elastic grid straps to hold small objects – how cool is that? Of course, it has Never Settle right at the back, to ensure people turn around as you walk past!