Have questions about novel coronavirus? This Whatsapp chatbot might help

Haptik built a chatbot called “Coronavirus Helpdesk” which is available on WhatsApp

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread at a fast pace, people around the world are finding it difficult to get ‘credible’ information about it – about the symptoms, prevention and all related questions. There have been many message threads that are being spread via WhatsApp on how to cure or prevent it which may or may not have accountable information. AI firm Haptik wants to help educate people in these testing times with its new WhatsApp chatbot – with the right set of information sourced directly from the WHO.

Haptk’s WhatsApp chatbot, called simply the “Coronavirus Helpdesk” offers some reliable information regarding COVID-19 infection. You can reach out to it on +919321398773. Some of the answers that an individual can get include the common symptoms, some basic hygiene standards along with informing about myths regarding the potentially deadly virus.

Anyone accessing the chatbot has to send a message on the number +919321398773 to receive the answers to their queries. The main objective of this chatbot is to educate people on the topic. In fact, the company has put ‘A chatbot to address myths busters and suggest basic hygiene practices around the Novel Coronavirus, built by Haptik,’ as the WhatsApp status of the chatbot.

“Given the accessibility of WhatsApp as a medium and people’s preference to chat, Haptik built a chatbot called “Coronavirus Helpdesk”, available on WhatsApp, to shatter myths about the virus and suggest basic hygiene practices to help prevent it.This chatbot is built with the goal of spreading awareness about the virus and reducing panic as well as confusion amongst the masses,” Haptik says about its WhatsApp chatbot.

India’s Health Ministry website is also providing information related to the novel Coronavirus and what preventive measures can be taken. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Twitter to ensure citizens that there is no need to panic and just take precautions. The government has cancelled visas till April 15 for many countries and has also advised the people to avoid any non-essential travel.

In India, more than 70 positive cases have been reported with one death in Karnataka. As a result, the Delhi government has declared holidays for school students and closed cinemas till March 31. Moreover, the central government has appealed to all SAARC nations to discuss strategies in order to curb the impact of Coronavirus.