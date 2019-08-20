Hathway comes up with 100Mbps broadband plan at Rs 699 to counter Reliance Jio Fiber

Hathway is offering a range of broadband plans with speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 200Mbps

With the announcement of the commercial roll-out of Jio Fiber broadband service from September 5 with prices starting from Rs 700, the existing fixed-line internet service providers have begun to pull up their socks in the face of the upcoming competition and align their tariffs to maintain the market share.

According to a report, Hathway Broadband has announced a new 100Mbps plan priced at Rs 699 per month in Kolkata and other select cities. The ‘Value RTL 100’ plan comes with a monthly-Fair Usage Policy (FUP) or data cap of 1TB after which the internet speed will go down to 3Mbps. The plan is available for subscription only when customers pay for at least three months subscription. This condition brings the total cost to Rs 2,097.

Hathway’s 100Mbps broadband plan is available for customers in other cities such as Chennai at Rs 949 per month.

Hathway’s other offerings include a range of broadband plans that offer speeds from 10Mbps to 200Mbps. The ‘Fiber Stream 20’ plan 10Mbps speed with a FUP limit of 20GB and is available at a three-month charge of Rs 1,950. The top-end 200Mbps plan offers a FUP limit of 1,000GB and is available at a subscription charge of Rs 5,997 for three months.

Separately, Hathway has introduced a limited-period offer for its ‘Play Box’ streaming device. Under the ‘Play Box’ offer, the device can be bought at Rs 899 bundled with free subscriptions to popular video streaming services worth Rs 2,500. According to the Hathway website, the bundled subscription includes three months of Netflix, two months of Zee5 and YuppTV, and one year of Sun NXT.

Hathway’s offer for the Kolkata circle comes days after Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani revealed that the upcoming Jio Fiber broadband service will be rolling out from September 5 with prices starting from Rs 700 a month at the recent Reliance India Limited 42nd AGM. Jio Fiber’s plans will also include over-the-top media services, such as Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar.

Reliance Jio disrupted the telecom market more than once with its competitive tariff pricing. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telco kick-started the consolidation in the telecom industry, forcing the incumbent operators to rejig their pricing and bring it at par with that of Jio.