Hashtag Day: Which hashtags have dominated the Twitter conversations in India in first half of 2021? Check here

Twitter has also launched a new Hashtag Day emoji for a period of 24 hours.

Hashtag Day: Hashtags were used for the first time ever 14 years ago today by Chris Messina via a tweet. That led to the birth of hashtags, which have become an important part of the way people communicate on social media, since it gives an insight into the topics that people are passionate about and want to discuss. On the occasion of Hashtag Day, Twitter India shared interesting data about the use of hashtags in India between January 1 and June 30 this year. It also noted that globally during this period, 12.6 billion tweets posted on the microblogging platform contained at least one hashtag.

Also read | Scale of digitalisation: A digital-first strategy for the new digital era

Hashtags are easy tags that can be used on social media to, sort of, categorise the tweets posted into the topics that they are discussing. This makes it easier for users to track the conversations, the different viewpoints that are being discussed and also gives them a better way of reaching the audience that would be interested in what they might have to say.

In India, fan communities had taken over Twitter during the first half of 2021, especially fans from the South Indian states. Communities of fans from the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka showered their favourite celebrities with love and praises, celebrating new releases and their favourite movies. As a result, #valimai was the most used hashtag during this period in India, and it, alongwith #master, #sarkaruvaaripaata, #ajithkumar and #thalapathy65, made the top five used hashtags in the country during the first half of 2021. Fans of music were not too far behind, and they trended #iheartawards in a bid to ensure that their favourite artiste won the awards, making this hashtag the sixth most used hashtag. At the seventh position was #RubinaDilaik thanks to fans of reality TV show Bigg Boss.

K-Pop fans, especially followers of the band BTS, were also engaged in extensive conversations around the band on Twitter, making #BTS the eighth most-used hashtag in the list. This was followed by #Covid19 at the ninth spot, of course due to the pandemic and especially the extensive second wave that the country witnessed starting in April. At the tenth place was #VakeelSaab, the Telugu legal drama film that released earlier this year.

In order to commemorate the day, Twitter has also launched a new Hashtag Day emoji for a period of 24 hours that would be available in multiple languages, including English and Hindi, on the platform.