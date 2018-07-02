HashLearn app: Get your doubts solved instantly

HashLearn is a learning app for various competitive exams in India (Image: Google Play Store)

As a student, have you had doubts and science problems clutter your learning process? Now, an app aims to help students clear their doubts in the shortest possible time. Launched in 2015, HashLearn is building a personal learning assistant for 300 million students in India. It has launched an interactive mobile tutoring app, which will allow students to pose their query by simply posting an image and get an online solution from the topic specialist. The app claims to connect tutors with students within a span of 90 seconds.

The app covers mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology lessons of classes VIII-XII. It also helps students preparing for 14 different entrance exams including JEE and NEET. The company has selected these tutors/specialists from institutions such as IITs, NITs, BITS and AIIMS. “Our app gives students the confidence of receiving high-quality help any time they are stuck at the affordable price point, we are making access easy for students,” said Jayadev Gopalakrishnan, CEO of HashLearn.

Students get to see the full schedule in advance, the background of their teachers and attend daily live video classes that have been scheduled at convenient timings. This online service comes in a two tutoring variant, for a single session a user has to pay `40 which will be deducted from the prepaid balance or added to the bill in the case of postpaid connection, secondly by paying Rs 499 student can get unlimited access for a month. The company has tied up with carriers like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Reliance Communications, among others.

Additionally, the app is also providing online free live video sessions to students for free. The HashLearn app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. It can also be accessed on the Web.

HashLearn is backed by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Ola cofounder Bhavish Aggarwal, Google India head Rajan Anandan and People Group founder Anupam Mittal, among others.