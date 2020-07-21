Snapchat now lets you meditate together with friends with its new Headspace Mini app

Mini applications will run inside Snapchat.

In order to promote and support mental health as well as emotional wellbeing of people, Snap Inc has rolled out first of its Mini applications that has support tools from a meditation app Headspace. The company at a virtual Partner Summit last month had announced that it will be launching a set of new Mini applications (Minis). These applications will run inside Snapchat and will create a different and additional experience for users other than the content that is already there within the app. It is to note that these Minis are made by third-party developers by using HTML.

Snap Inc has found that feelings of anxiety, stress, depression, and other mental health challenges have been increasing among its users. Further it found that many users depend on their friends while they go through these feelings. Keeping this in mind, Snap has designed Headspace Mini. According to the company, they have tried to put resources front and center to help Snapchatters talk to their close friends via a safe space. With this, users can practice mindfulness as well as send encouraging/ positive messages to those in need.

The Mini app has six meditation sessions that are just three to four minutes long. They also include session themes like Just Breathe, Me Time, Be Nice To You, Get Out of a Funk, and Kick the Panic.

According to the company, the Headspace Mini is the first Mini to be out for Snapchat. There will be three more Minis introduced by the company this week. These are Let’s Do It, Prediction Master and Flashcards. Let’s Do It will help Snapchatters make a group decision together. Prediction Master, on the other hand, is by Mammoth Media and the idea of this Mini is to serve questions in a timely manner regarding everything, right from the Stock Market to sneaker drops. This will help users check which of their friends have answered or predicted things right. Flashcards, as the name suggests, will aid the users to study and it is created by Tembo.