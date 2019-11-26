Haryana moves closer to digital India with provision for DigiLocker to its residents

By: |
Published: November 26, 2019 9:36:55 AM

All government departments and other agencies in the state shall register themselves as an issuer or "requester" organization on DigiLocker platform according to their requirements and take necessary actions to integrate their web or mobile applications with DigiLocker platform for issuance or requisition of documents and certificates.

Haryana, digital India, provision, DigiLocker, resident, Industry news, Technology newsDigiLocker is a digital storage service operated by the government that enables Indian citizens to store certain official documents on cloud.

Moving a step closer to Digital India, the Haryana government on Monday decided to implement the DigiLocker scheme to provide citizens a cloud platform for storage, issuance and verification of various crucial documents and certificates in digital format.  “All administrative secretaries of the state government, all government departments, boards, corporations, autonomous bodies, deputy commissioners, academic institutions, registrars of all universities and the state informatics officer have been directed to provide documents or certificates to the citizens in Digital Locker,” said an official statement. “It will enable them to produce requisite documents anytime, anywhere in legally acceptable electronic form,” the statement added.

DigiLocker is a digital storage service operated by the government that enables Indian citizens to store certain official documents on cloud. All government departments and other agencies in the state shall register themselves as an issuer or “requester” organization on DigiLocker platform according to their requirements and take necessary actions to integrate their web or mobile applications with DigiLocker platform for issuance or requisition of documents and certificates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Haryana moves closer to digital India with provision for DigiLocker to its residents
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nokia 8.2 likely to launch in December alongside Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2, HMD Global teases
2iPhone 11 Pro gets a $6,290 limited edition Steve Jobs version
3Xiaomi teases India launch of 108-megapixel camera phone, Mi Note 10 likely