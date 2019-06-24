Harry Potter: Wizards Unite now available to download on Android in India

Niantic, the Pokemon Go-developer, has included more countries in the list where the AR game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is being launched, with India being one of them. It must be noted that just two days prior, the game was only announced in European countries and North America. However, soon Niantic included India among 25 more countries at 9.30 pm IST.

In 2016, Pokemon Go had seen tremendous success, letting players into city streets, offices, parks and restaurants to search for animated characters of the Pokemon universe.

Harry Potter fans would be happy to know that Wizards Unite has been made available for free for download on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. Moreover, the game is 71MB in size and hence it will take up a lot of space on the device unlike games such as Fortnite or PUBG: Mobile.

Players must note that you will be asked to fill in the date of birth after you install the game and then you can log in through Facebook or Google profile.

Moreover, the game will also access the location services to the game. After agreeing to the terms and conditions and policy you can enter the game.

To start with, players would need to enter their real name which, rest assured will not be shared with anyone, however, it is your in-game username which will be shared with other players. Moreover part from location services, the game needs access to your camera.

How to play Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players will be playing a new recruit within the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to help ‘solve a mystery.’

Interestingly, players can find artefacts, cast spells and also interact with characters from the Potter films and its prequel movie series ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’, the games developers have said.

From Sorting Hat to Buckbeak to Harry Potter himself or Newt Scamander, players will get to see all their favourite characters and artefacts, Jonathan Knight, studio head of Warner Bros. Games San Francisco said.

But not just old favourites, it is a new story that unfurls within the game. One can also collect potion ingredients and brew potions to be a better wizard.