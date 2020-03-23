Harmano Air Flex Pro: Your perfect workout companion

Air Flex Pro neckband provides the much-needed support to your neck while you enjoy your music.

I have often seen fitness enthusiasts in the gym or while jogging in the park, struggle with their in-ear or on-ear headphones. Trust me, you won’t find any such thing with neckband headphones. As opposed to larger over or on-ear headphones, neckband headphones don’t apply any pressure to your head itself, which makes them very easy and comfortable to wear for more extended periods.

Looking for a pair of headphones that suits your active lifestyle? You’ll find Harmano’s Air Flex Pro a worthy option in the marketplace. Its foldable TWS Bluetooth neckband comes with 80mAh battery capacity and these earphones provide upto 10 hours of non-stop musical experience and 120-hour standby duration once fully charged. The best part, as per my experience, is they can be used for working out at the gym or when you head out on those long runs; these neckband headphones add that little extra comfort alongside a generally longer battery life and pretty decent level of noise isolation. Inbuilt with IPX6 feature, Air Flex Pro is sweat-proof and proves to be a good workout companion.

The neckband is arbitrarily foldable which offers complete comfort as it fits well and, like I said earlier, it allows the users to enjoy non-stop music for 10 hours at a stretch. With an advanced Bluetooth 5.0, Air Flex Pro gets easily connected to mobile phones and other devices easily. Plus with its 80mAh battery capacity, these earphones provide upto 10 hours of non-stop musical experience and a 120-hour standby duration once fully charged.

In short, don’t get bogged down by cords and pick up the Air Flex Pro for a hassle-free workout.

SPECIFICATIONS

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Sweat proof: IPX6

Battery: 80 mAh

Playtime: 10 Hours

Standby: 120 Hours

Working distance: 10m barrier free

Estimated street price: Rs 2,795