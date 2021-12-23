Hard sell: Sales simplified for SMEs, startups

AI-enabled sales growth platform Sales Simplify bags over 100 users in its first week of operations

At a time when growth in sales is an essential parameter for survival, a dedicated user-friendly, AI and machine learning-enabled sales software has been launched for SMEs and startups. Sales Simplify promises to convert the leads upto 300% with its high-performing all-in-one solution built just for the sales teams. Ever since the sales automation software was unveiled, the platform has bagged over 100 clients with more than 300 businesses all over the globe within the first week of its launch. The software enables to build pipelines in minutes, schedules follow-ups, tasks, calls, emails and gets synced with the user’s calendar easily. One can also track all tasks, events, meetings and activities in one place through this software.

“A sales process consists of multiple steps right from getting a lead to converting it. However, all this massive work to be managed and tracked by the sales team without any error becomes tedious and time-consuming. We have built a super intuitive tool to simplify your customer management, sales processes, activities and tasks, with straightforward features. You need to bid adieu to spreadsheets and complex tools, leverage our AI & ML powered sales software, Sales Simplify, to abridge prospecting and winning deals. The registration of over 100 users within seven days of its launch is a testimony to our highly secured and user-friendly platform,” said Prem Saini, founder and CEO, Sales Simplify.

At a time when data theft has become a serious issue for organisations, Sales Simplify safeguards the data and privacy. The user can have full transparency and security with the data usage. Its omnichannel customer support solution enables remote teams management and resolve sales issues faster. It helps to collaborate with multiple team members anytime and anywhere with well-structured data available with a click.

According to Saini, this software is best for startups, freelancers, SMEs and sales teams who want to save their time and money and convert maximum leadsinto actual sales.