Happy New Year: How to send WhatsApp New Year 2019 stickers on Android, iOS phones

By: | Updated: January 1, 2019 12:30 PM

Happy New Year WhatsApp stickers: The WhatsApp stickers feature has gained in a very short span of time as it allows WhatsApp users to customise stickers. Here's how to sens WhatsApp New Year stickers to your friends and family.

Happy New Year 2019 stickers WhatsAppHappy New Year WhatsApp Sticker 2019

New Year stickers WhatsApp: The WhatsApp stickers feature has gained popularity among its users within a few days of its launch in November last year. The Facebook-owned company’s latest feature lets Android and iOS users express themselves using stickers and shifted people from the traditional way of sending greetings and wishes via text SMS, MMS to their dear ones on special occasion.

The best part of the WhatsApp stickers feature is that it allows a user to customise stickers. One can easily develop a sticker according to his/her wish. Besides, one can export stickers from outside as well.

So as we usher in a new year, we tell you how to send WhatsApp New Year stickers to your family, friends, colleagues and others:

* The latest version of WhatsApp 2.18 or above is a must for using this feature.

* Go to Google Play Store and download any sticker making app. Once you are done with the download, open the app and click on create new sticker pack.

* Fill in the required details like sticker pack name and sticker author name. Now click on create button.

* Now choose the new pack name and add images from your smartphone’s storage.

* After this, you will be redirected to the editing page of the app. Edit the image as per your requirement.

* Once you are done with the editing part, click on Add to WhatsApp button. Now again go back to your WhatsApp profile. Click on the stickers option that is displayed next to the smiley and GIF buttons. Your new stickers will be displayed in the sticker pack.

While generating a sticker, the user must take note that WhatsApp doesn’t allow a sticker pack less than three stickers. The sticker pack must carry at least three stickers. Also, once a sticker pack is added, you won’t be allowed to add more sticker to it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Happy New Year: How to send WhatsApp New Year 2019 stickers on Android, iOS phones
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition