Happy Independence Day 2021: How you can download WhatsApp stickers & wish your loved ones

Happy Independence Day Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Status: The whole country is joyous and filled with pride before it celebrates the 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. Getting rid of the colonial yoke, the country finally attained Independence from the British rule led by the Indian National Congress and its greatest leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. While the actual goal of complete independence (‘Purna Swaraj’) from the British Raj was spelt out by the Congress in 1930 at the insistence of the younger crop of leaders led by Jawaharlal Nehru, the groundwork for the same had been accomplished brick by brick since the formation of the Indian National Congress in 1885. On one hand, the moderate leaders of the Congress revealed the cruel face of the so called ‘British Civilisation’ by their economic and social critique, the revolutionary leaders such as Sachin Sanyal, Bhagat Singh, Rajendra Lahiri, Ashfaqulla khan among others set the imagination of common Indian folks wild and craving for self-rule.

If there was ever a true leader who almost always accurately gauged the mood of the masses, it was Gandhiji. Nobody knew it better than him when to initiate a movement and when to call it off lest it actually fizzles out on its own leaving the masses dejected. Be it the Non-Cooperation-Khilafat movement(1920) where Gandhiji found a golden opportunity to cement the Hindu-Muslim unity or the Civil Disobedience Movement (1930) where Gandhiji enthused the common masses by talking about the salt tax, Gandhiji scripted the fall of the British Empire in a unique manner.

The occasion of Independence Day gives us an opportunity to recollect, understand and appreciate the contribution of different strands of leaders and their actions which finally forced the British to grant complete Independence to the country. It is also the occasion to wish our dear friends, family members and colleagues with exciting WhatsApp stickers and wishes. While it is pretty simple to get best quotes and wishes by a simple Google search, downloading WhatsApp stickers is a bit difficult for some people. Here is how you can download the best and exciting Independence Day Stickers.

1. Head to your Google Play Store.

2. One will need to search for Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers in the search tab.

3. Out of the plethora of sticker packs that come after the search result, one can pick any of the sticker packs of the lot.

4. After the sticker pack has been downloaded one will need to open the pack and tap ‘Add to WhatsApp’ button.

5. Once the sticker pack has been added to the WhatsApp account, one can simply open a chat or a conversation and go to the sticker option to send the recently added stickers.