Happy Independence Day 2019: How to download WhatsApp Stickers on your phone

WhatsApp remains the first choice of many to exchange messages with family and friends

Happy Independence Day 2019: India’s 73rd Independence Day is just around the corner and it’s the time of the year when we look to express our patriotism in the most unique of the ways and wish our relatives, friends and colleagues. This day marks the remembrance of the country’s struggle towards attaining independence and the celebration of the country’s journey since Independence.

Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp remains the first choice of many to exchange messages with loved ones and acquaintances. WhatsApp Stickers is the latest and the most popular way of sending wishes. It has gained traction with the users and is becoming more popular than the WhatsApp messages.

There are a number of Independence Day sticker packs available on WhatsApp, which can be downloaded to send to wish people. WhatsApp users can download these sticker packs from the Google Play Store.

Here’s how to download WhatsApp Stickers to wish Happy Independence Day:

In WhatsApp, open a chat and then go to emoticons and select stickers, which is adjacent to GIF folder. Click on the plus icon on the extreme right in the stickers tab. A new window will open where ‘All Stickers’ and ‘My Stickers’ options are shown. Scroll down in the ‘All Stickers’ window and click on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option at the bottom of the window. The user will be redirected to the Play Store. Pick any sticker pack from the options or customise search by clicking on filters from the menu on top such as “birthday”, “morning”, “hindi”, “pubg” and “night”. Type in “Independence Day”, “Happy Independence Day”, “15 August” or similar keywords and select the sticker packs of your choice and install them.

Once added, the sticker pack will appear in the WhatsApp Stickers tab in the chat box. WhatsApp sticker packs can also be downloaded directly from the Play Store for Android or via the app using appropriate keywords.