Happy 19th birthday, Nokia 3310: Best Twitter reactions for our beloved ‘Snake game’ phone

The 6600 was the first phone which had a camera and was an instant hit among people across the country.

Nokia 3310 one of the most iconic phones of its era turned 19 today. It was one of the most loved phones of 2001 and people who used it have very fond memories of the same. The phone was launched in the month of September in 2001 and it was one of the most durable phones of its time. Nokia 3310 had a dark blue colour body with a small screen. The iconic game “Snake” was also available on the phone which was one of the most popular mobile game of the early 2000s.

Since then, Nokia has released several phones but none could match the popularity of the Nokia 3310. Another Nokia phone that gained massive popularity was that Nokia 6600 which came with a joystick on the phone. The 6600 was the first phone which had a camera and was an instant hit among people across the country. Nokia during those days was the number one mobile phone brand in India and it did not have any competitors insight.

Here is how people celebrated Nokia’s birthday on social media today

One of the most iconic, durable, and reliable phones ever made disassembled with nothing more than my hands and a torx driver. #Nokia3310 pic.twitter.com/7rbZy9pb0A — Rafe Langston (@AwkwardPrimate) August 30, 2019

On this day in 2000: Nokia 3310 released pic.twitter.com/9uSIsA6x7G — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) September 1, 2019

Nokia lost a lot of ground in the smartphone era with Apple, Samsung and several other brands taking over the market. In 2016, Nokia re-launched itself in India and it released the new version of the 3310 which was priced at Rs 3310 as well. HMD Global is the company under which Nokia is currently selling its smartphones. They have released several smartphones since 2016 and it will be interesting