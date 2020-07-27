Hammer Fit Pro: Wearables to help you stay fit and motivated

If you are a fitness freak striving hard to get a toned body, you will certainly like these two devices from Hammer.

Many Indians these days use wearable devices to maintain health and fitness levels. If you are a fitness freak striving hard to get a toned body, you will certainly like these two devices from Hammer. This consumer audio products and fitness bands maker has just launched its Fit Pro Smart Fitness Band and Solo 2.0 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with lid.

Fit Pro Smart Fitness Band (Rs 2,399)

The Hammer Fit Pro Smart Fitness Band comes with a detailed ultralight fashionable design built with 0.96 inches LED colour HD display for a better visual experience. It is useful in tracking and monitoring almost all basic health parameters like heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, calories burned, steps walked. It is 100% waterproof for stress-free use during water activities. The band has a battery life of 24-36 hours, is compatible with Android and iOS devices and supports wireless charging.

Solo 2.0 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Lid (Rs 2,599)

The Hammer Solo 2.0 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Lid are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your ears and stay secure even with the most active lifestyles. With the latest Bluetooth technology (V5.0), these pair faster, have lag-free and dropout-free connections plus a great range. With controls on both earbuds, you can play, pause, skip tracks and even take calls—all without having to take your phone out of your pocket or bag. The earbuds are compatible with Android and iOS devices and support wireless charging.