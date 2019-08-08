Haier Wine Celler JC87A: Give longer shelf life to your wines

The JC-87A wine cellar has a capacity to store upto 25 bottles giving varied options to store the whites and reds each at a time with different temperature control modes.

Proper storage of wine, especially during sultry summer months, is quite a challenge in our country. However, wine lovers can now breathe easy thanks to a new wine cellar – JC-87A from the home appliances and consumer electronics firm Haier, that promises to elevate the taste of wine connoisseurs. Priced at ` 28,990, the new Haier wine cellar is equipped with state-of-the-art design, to store wine in an ideal environment for perfect preservation and ageing of wines in elegant, well-designed cabinets.

Designed with premium aesthetic sense, the wine cellar is decked up with supreme quality wooden shelves that perfectly complements the decor of a modern house while creating a niche for itself. The JC-87A wine cellar has a capacity to store upto 25 bottles giving varied options to store the whites and reds each at a time with different temperature control modes. This new model is equipped with two different buttons dedicated to set appropriate temperature levels for preserving the red and white wine separately thereby maintaining its taste and texture.

The anti- UV-protected glass door in it prevents UV rays from coming into contact with the wine hence, keeping the taste intact for a longer period of time, avoiding the unpleasant aroma that can spoil your most treasured wines. It further enables the aging process of wines to naturally take place and hence, reduces the redox potential. With the in-built anti-vibration system in the wine cellar’s compressor, the noise and micro-vibrations are neutralised which otherwise prove harmful to your precious wine. Unique features like activated carbon filter, automatic doorstop and full length recess handle make the new wine cellar a perfect partner for wine lovers.

The intelligently designed interior LED lighting system consumes less energy than conventional systems and does not emit any heat. The internal LED display is also equipped to set the temperature, regulating the temperature between 6 to 18 degrees, which is conducive to preserving the wine quality.

Estimated street price: `28,990