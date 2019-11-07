Haier wine cellars review: Get smart with wine storage

The wine cellars have a capacity to store up to 137 and 53 bottles respectively and are controlled with separate temperature modes that are ideal for maintaining the taste and texture of red and white wines.

Wine cellars are going high-tech. Home appliances and consumer electronics major Haier has introduced its new range of classic dual zone wine cellars – WS-137GDAI and WS-53GDAI to elevate the taste of wine connoisseurs in India. The new wine cellars are equipped with state-of-the-art-design, to store reds and whites in an ideal environment for perfect preservation and ageing of vintage wines. The wine cellars have a capacity to store up to 137 and 53 bottles respectively and are controlled with separate temperature modes that are ideal for maintaining the taste and texture of red and white wines.

Designed with premium aesthetic sense, the new high-end wine cellars are packed with innovative technologies that have been introduced keeping in mind the Indian weather. The intelligently designed interior LED lighting system not only consumes less energy but also helps to maintain a perfect ambient temperature in the wine cellars. The internal LED display is also equipped to regulate the temperature between 4 to 18 degrees, which is conducive to preserving the wine quality.

With an in-built anti-vibration system in the wine cellars’ compressor, the noise and micro vibrations are neutralised which otherwise prove harmful in maintaining the longevity of the classic wines. The anti- UV-protected glass door in it prevents UV rays from coming into contact with the wine hence, keeping the taste intact for a longer period of time while avoiding the unpleasant aroma. It further enables the aging process of wines to naturally take place and hence, reduces the redox potential.

The new Haier wine-cellars—WS-137GDAI (Rs 1,25,000) and WS-53GDAI (Rs 47,000) —are available in classy Silver and Black colours with a refined metallic finish.