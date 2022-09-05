Tech Bytes: Hackers using LinkedIn to spread malware

LinkedIn, the popular social networking platform for professionals, is being leveraged by threat actors to spread data-stealing malware. Scammers have been observed exploiting LinkedIn’s chat and job posting features to share links/files that are laced with stealer malware. Given that most LinkedIn users accept any and all requests they receive, scammers can easily make connections and build credibility on the platform. After doing so, they share malicious files and links with users. When these are opened, a stealer malware is deployed on the victim’s system, from which it can steal passwords, credit card information, and other sensitive data.

Rahul Sasi, CEO and founder of CloudSEK said, “Threat actors have always used social media to target victims. However, this large-scale misuse of LinkedIn could be the gravest threat yet. CloudSEK is a contextual AI company that predicts cyberthreats before they materialise. “The underlying promise of professional growth makes it easier for scammers to run campaigns at scale. We recommend that all users verify connection requests before accepting them, even if the requester is connected to someone you know. It is also important to scan documents and files shared on LinkedIn before opening them,” he added.

Now you can manage health insurance on WhatsApp

Homegrown healthtech and insurtech firm Medi Assist has launched a chatbot on WhatsApp in order to enhance customer experience. This new facility will empower Medi Assist’s customers to get information on their insurance and claims instantly and at any time of the day. They will now be able to download E-Cards, locate network hospitals, download claim forms and find the nearest Medi Assist office for assistance through WhatsApp. Medi Assist customers can chat with the WhatsApp chatbot by simply dropping a Hi. The chatbot is slated to get more features in the coming weeks.

Nikhil Chopra, chief business officer at Medi Assist said, “We find WhatsApp to be the perfect enabler of our customer service philosophy. It also happens to be a platform that is preferred by many and comes with robust security features and rich messaging capabilities”.