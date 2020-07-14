Hacker puts up personal data of 142 million MGM hotel guests for sale on dark web

MGM Resorts has said that the set of data obtained through breach includes contact information like names, postal addresses, and email addresses guests.

A revelation of a data breach reported earlier in February this year that said to have affected 10.6 million guests of the MGM Resorts now seems to be just the tip of an iceberg. A hacker has put an ad on a dark web cybercrime marketplace offering to sell the details of as many as 142 million guests of the MGM Resorts hotels. As per a report by ZDNet, the hacker has offered to sell the huge data set for a whopping USD 2,900.

ZDNet report further said that the details of a total of 142,479,937 MGM hotel guests have been offered to potential buyers of the dark web. The hacker has got access to MGM Resorts hotel’s data after they could successfully penetrate into a data leak monitoring service DataViper run by Night Lion Security.

MGM Resorts has said that the set of data obtained through breach includes contact information like names, postal addresses, and email addresses guests. It also informed ZDNet that they were aware of the scope of this data breach and has already taken steps to address the situation by informing the guests whose data have been compromised by this data breach.

Earlier in February this year, reports had claimed that the personal details of more than 10.6 million guests of MGM Resorts hotels were made public on a hacking forum. The data set made public also had personal and contact details for celebrities, tech CEOs, multinational companies’ employees, reporters, government officials along with information of regular tourists and travelers who had stayed in MGM Resorts hotels.

The data breach at the MGM Resorts hotels took place in summer last year occurred when a hacker broke through the hotel’s cloud servers and got access to the data containing information of people who, in the past, had stayed at MGM Resorts hotels.