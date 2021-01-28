Gumti App: Now expand your business on social platforms

The new app, called Gumti, can help such small retailers expand their reach and enable them to sell their products directly to their customers.

With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of home-run businesses were faced with the prospect of no customers. A young entrepreneur, Abhishek Sharma, took this up and developed a mobile app to ease the worry of small retailers and pop-and-mom stores. The new app, called Gumti, can help such small retailers expand their reach and enable them to sell their products directly to their customers.

“Home-businesses who primarily sell via social media can make the best out of Gumti app. Many sellers rely on

WhatsApp groups to connect with potential customers but it becomes a tedious task,” says 23-year-old Sharma. “The brilliant thing Gumti does is that it generates a link to your shop that can be shared easily on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. A single tap on the link and customers can find details of all your products on Gumti and order as they like.”

Basically, the Gumti app promises to create an online shop under five seconds. A user can download the Gumti app from Google Play Store and Apple Store. Any business selling any product or service can use the app to go digital and accept orders from their customers online. These include resellers, boutiques, home bakers and home-based entrepreneurs, salons, beauty parlours, health and wellness services, apparel stores, restaurants, kiosks, quick service restaurants and cafes, electronics, hardware and sanitary shops, kirana and grocery stores, to name a few.

The app provides 24×7 expert supports for any of your queries. You can easily share this link on your social media platforms. All the orders received on Gumti app are completely free of any commission. Put simply, all that a prospective user needs to do is register on Gumti and expand her business. In other words, the Gumti app promises all that you need to set up a successful online shop.