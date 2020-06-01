Guinness Record: World’s largest online business lesson held for post-Covid era

The online lesson was streamed on the Bada Business app on April 24. (Representational image)

Last month, nearly 4 lakh entrepreneurs from the MSME sector engaged for 98 lakh minutes to train themselves for rebuilding their businesses post-Covid-19, helping win the organiser a Guinness World Record. It was organised by business coach Vivek Bindra, the founder & CEO of Bada Business, an edtech platform.

The online lesson was streamed on the Bada Business app on April 24. It garnered 7.49 lakh logins and was watched by 3.78 lakh unique participants with an average concurrency of 50,131 during the four-hour session, and was viewed for a total of 98,54,293 minutes. The session was also attended by a number of participants from foreign countries, the organiser said.

“We are thrilled to have created a world record for the largest online business lesson and congratulate India’s MSME community for this achievement,” Bindra said.

Among other things, Bada Business offers MSMEs knowledge into business strategies to help them scale up and grow.