Guess which brand sold the most smartphones in Q1 2018? The answer will surprise you

The apple of every tech enthusiasts eye – the Apple iPhone X is touching new highs even after nine months of its announcement. Earlier, an IDC report stated that Apple iPhone sales in Q1 touched 52.2 million shipments representing a modest 2.8% year-over-year increase from the 50.8 million units shipped last year. However, Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone X has now become the best selling model for them. The total shipping in Q1 touched an impressive 16 million units reports Strategy Analytics.

Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, Juha Winter estimates the Apple iPhone X shipped around 16 million units. This took a sizeable chunk as much as 5 per cent of the market share worldwide in Quater 1 2018. Winter further added, “For the second quarter running, the iPhone X remains the world’s most popular smartphone model overall, due to a blend of good design, sophisticated camera, extensive apps, and widespread retail presence for the device.”

According to a previous IDC report, the worldwide smartphone shipments declined 2.9% year-on-year in Quarter 1 of 2018. The report stated that smartphone vendors shipped as many as 334.3 million units in Q1 2018. This happens to be a sharp decline when we look at the figures of 344.4 million units shipped in the Q1 2017. This sharp fall was a result of a slowdown in China. As per the IDC report, the Chinese market is tagged as one of the biggest factors for this decline. This has not happened since the Q3 2013.

As per the IDC report, the survey said that in spite of having flagships smartphones from top players like Samsung, Huawei, and the Apple, there are many users are not willing to pay huge money on new flagship smartphones.