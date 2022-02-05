GTA 6 is happening! Rockstar confirms new Grand Theft Auto series game in ‘active’ development

GTA V also coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S on March 15.

Gamers can’t keep calm as Rockstar has finally confirmed that the next entry in the popular and critically acclaimed Grand Theft Auto series is in “active” development. GTA 6, or whatever Rockstar decides to call it, has been a long time coming. For some context, Grand Theft Auto V is well on its way into “an unprecedented third console generation.” The game, which was originally released in 2013 (in 2015 for PC), is set to arrive on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” Rockstar said in a blog post, adding “with every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

No further details have been shared, yet, but the studio said it will do that “as soon as we are ready.”

Rockstar isn’t done with GTA V yet

GTA V needs little introduction. The game has sold so many copies, it (has) put many big budget Hollywood movies to shame. There are many reasons why GTA V has come to become a cult fan favourite. Not many games are able to find the right balance of story and gameplay. GTA V does that, and it does that with sheer panache.

The game at its core lets you live the lives of three very different protagonists, and you’ll basically have to play through all the three characters to move ahead in the story, all in classic Grand Theft Auto style. You can switch between the three characters anytime you want to. But what really sets GTA V apart from other games is its exhaustive online multiplayer—Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar in fact, is one of the very few studios that continues to add new and engaging content to its online multiplayer years after launch.

And it’s safe to say, it isn’t done with GTA V yet. There’s more coming.

Both Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are set to launch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15 with new graphics modes with support for up to 4K, 60fps, HDR, and ray-tracing. Players will also be able to access next-gen console gains such as faster loading times, 3D audio, and advanced haptic feedback.

Rockstar will also launch a new “standalone” version of GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S alongside. The studio is targeting this version at “new” players clearly signalling that it’s looking to rope more people into the thriving GTA “community.” It will be available free of cost for the first three months to PS5 players.

Existing PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer their GTA V Story Mode progress and current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a one-time migration at launch, Rockstar has confirmed.