Great reset: Tech can make world go round

Governments need to accelerate the public sector’s digitalisation by adding a dimension of speed, agility, responsiveness, and sustainability in an ever-changing world

The world is changing at an incredible rate, but the public sector’s primary role – to protect the community, provide services, and assist in the growth of the economy—remains unchanged. This was especially evident during the pandemic years, when technology served as a driver for innovation and a “great reset” of how governments function and communicate with their stakeholders, including partners and the communities they serve.



As we chase inclusion, equity, climate action and sustainability goals, agencies and public sector leaders must embrace technological transformation to deliver better citizen service outcomes. This means governments need to accelerate their digitalisation by adding a new dimension of speed, agility, responsiveness, and sustainability in an ever-changing world.

Take the case of the city of Brussels to understand how governments are utilising technology to transform living. Home to about 1.2 million residents, Brussels has deployed technologically advanced data analytics to create a low emission zone (LEZ) programme. The programme is designed to improve air quality by prohibiting high-polluting vehicles from entering the city. This has transformed Brussels into one of the world’s most eco-friendly, and breathable cities.



Back home, India has fast-tracked its decarbonisation journey, with the Centre reiterating its commitment to green infrastructure and ‘lifestyle for environment’ at last year’s COP26. State agencies are also providing support by advancing the national sustainable development agenda. For example, Mumbai announced that its net-zero carbon emission plans will be achieved by 2050, two decades ahead of the country’s targets.



Chasing zero through technology



The ministry of electronics and IT (MEiTY) predicts that India could generate up to $1 trn in economic value by 2025 through tech solutions. Let us look at how the Indian public sector could use this opportunity to drive the ‘Zero Waste, Zero Emissions, and Zero Inequality’ agenda:



Zero emissions: When it comes to climate change, it is important that governments understand their own carbon data – and have the tools to reduce it. Using enterprise solutions, civic bodies can avail full transparency and a detailed analysis of their greenhouse gas emission inventories.



Zero waste: Billions of tonnes of waste enters the global economy each year. Of this, less than 9% is recycled or re-used. This linear economy is based on a take-make-waste model. To address this, public enterprises must leverage circular economy solutions integrated with ethical and environmental best practices.



Zero inequality: We must embrace our diverse experiences to build an inclusive society where everyone thrives. The public sector, in collaboration with industry and technology providers, is in the driving seat to ensure people from all walks of life have the right skills to thrive in a digital world.



Urbanisation, hybrid work environments, talent shortages, and increased on-demand services are reshaping the citizen-government relationship. The creation of collaborative public ecosystems and technology-based solutions can help usher in sustainability sooner and more effectively than we could otherwise.

The writer is vice-president & business head, Public Services & Utilities, SAP Indian Subcontinent