Great initiative! Facebook partners with CBSE to provide courses on AR, online wellbeing

The registration for both the courses started on Monday.

Facebook for Education: Social media giant Facebook has tied up with CBSE for conducting training in Augmented Reality and Digital Safety! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with tech giant Facebook and jointly, they have launched two courses, one in Augmented Reality (AR) and the second in Digital Safety and Online Well-Being. According to the CBSE website, the registration for both the courses started on Monday. While the Augmented Reality course is only available for teachers and principals, for the Digital Safety and Online Well-Being course, students themselves can directly register through a direct registration link. Teachers or entire schools can also register themselves for the Digital Safety course.

Let’s look at these courses in detail.

Facebook for Education: Augmented Reality course

According to the CBSE website, the course has been developed by the School of Innovation from Facebook for the purpose of upskilling participants in AR, which is an upcoming technological innovation. The content of the course focuses on the fundamentals of this technology and also teaches the participants on how they can use Facebook’s AR software called Spark AR Studio for creating experiences in augmented reality. The course will give them the opportunity to create as well as brand their own AR experiences by using the Facebook software and publishing these experiences on the social media platform.

The course would be available to all teachers and principals who fulfil the following criteria:

The participants must have access to a computer system or laptop which has Windows 10 or above.

A Facebook developer account is required.

Access to smartphone and the internet is a must.

The course training would be held in two batches having 1,600 and 8,400 teachers respectively. The teachers would be given a CBSE and Facebook certification upon successful completion of the course. The teachers can start applying for the course from Monday and the registrations would remain open till July 20. The selected candidates would be informed about the next steps via mail by August 3. The course would last for three weeks with weekly webinars.

Facebook for Education and CBSE: Digital Safety and Online Well-Being

The workshop would be organised by the Centre for Social Research (CSR), and it would teach students on how to understand their digital identity, how to communicate online responsibly and how to recognise threats and harassment and their proper responses. They would also be taught about tools they can use for their digital safety, which would be provided by Facebook-owned Instagram, The Jed Foundation and YLAC. The students would be taught about the impact that spending time online has on mental wellbeing and how they can improve their online experience.

While schools can register for separate sessions on their preferred times, the students can also independently register for these sessions, in which they would be accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis. The applications opened on Monday and would be active on a rolling basis. The sessions would be conducted from August 6 on a daily basis between Monday and Friday.