Grand Theft Auto trilogy is getting a remaster; coming to PC and consoles ‘later this year’

The remastered versions of the GTA title are said to have graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements (Photo: Twitter/ Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas — the three widely popular action-adventure role-playing games are getting remastered, publisher Rockstar Games confirmed the news on Friday. The publisher shared the tweet regarding the new announcement on October 8. The new upgrades can be expected later this year in a package called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, revealed the publisher in the tweet.

Talking about the latest upgrades, the remastered versions of the GTA title are said to have graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements. The classic look and feel of the games will however remain the same. The launch date of the new upgrades is however yet to be revealed. Starting this week, Rockstar Games will start discarding the existing versions of the class GTA title from the digital retailers. The existing players who have purchased the earlier titles will still be able to play and download the game.

The remastered version is expected to be launched on the anniversary of Grand Theft Auto II. GTA III, which started in October 2001, has existed for the last 20 years now. Rockstar Games is also coming up with special gear to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its renowned title.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC. For the first time, players will also be able to access these games on the Nintendo Switch handheld console. Moreover, Rockstar Games will also bring the remaster to Android and iOS in the first half of 2022.