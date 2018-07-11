Grab this top offer by Google Tez! Earn up to Rs 1 lakh using the UPI app – Here’s how

Google Tez now offers up to Rs 80 on referrals

Google Tez has established a name in the space of peer to peer money transfer apps in India in a very short time, thanks to its instant money transfer service that’s rewarding too. The app works as an interface between the sender’s bank and the recipient’s bank that facilitates money transfers without having the user to enter details such as the bank account number or IFSC. On every transfer, Google Tez rewards the users with scratch cards that normally offer some money, which gets credited to both the receiver and the sender.

The rewards that Google Tez offers go up to Rs 1 lakh for a transaction, so if a user makes a transaction of a reasonably higher amount, the scratch cards that are available after the transaction could win the sender and the recipient an amount of up to Rs 1 lakh. However, this is not always the case – while Google Tez awards users with double-digit amount usually, it sometimes could result in a “Better luck next time” message, meaning the user did not get any monetary rewards.

In addition to the monetary rewards offered on the transactions, Google Tez also give referral rewards to the users. This is essentially a token amount given to a Google Tez user when he/she invites others to join the platform. Earlier, Google Tez gave a reward of Rs 50 to both the parties – invitee and the inviter. The company has now begun offering more rewards to drive more users to its platform.

Google Tez now offers up to Rs 80 on referrals, which means both the parties can earn up to Rs 80. However, the user who has just joined Google Tez needs to make his/her first transaction on the platform to get the rewards.

Google Tez is an app that lets you add your mobile number that is linked with your bank account to offer a UPI address, which will facilitate the transfer of money from one bank account to another. The recipient, too, needs to have a UPI address associated with a mobile number that is also fed into his/her bank account.