Govt withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha

The government on Wednesday withdrew the Data Protection Bill from the Lok Sabha.

Also Read| Data protection Bill in a few months, says IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019. It was referred to the Joint Committee of the Houses for examination and the report of the committee was presented to the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021.

Also Read| Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 lightweight wireless earbuds with ring design launched in India: Check details

The Bill, withdrawn by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aimed to provide protection of digital privacy to individuals relating to their personal data, specify the flow and usage of data, and create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the data.