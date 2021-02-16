  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt to set up digital intelligence unit to tackle pesky calls, financial frauds

February 16, 2021 3:00 AM

A high-level meeting chaired by communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also decided that a web/mobile application and SMS-based system shall be developed for redressal mechanism which will enable telecom subscribers to lodge their complaints related to matters involving Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC).

Prasad also directed the officials to conduct a meeting with telcos and telemarketers to apprise them of the seriousness of the issue and to ensure the compliance of laid down rules and procedures in this regard.(Representative image)

To address the nuisance of pesky calls and messages as well as to make digital transactions secure and check financial frauds, the government has been proposed to impose a financial penalty against telemarketers including disconnection of resources in case of repetitive violations.

Recently, there have been several complaints regarding financial frauds done through mobile phones by sending pesky messages promising loans etc. During the meeting, officials pointed out that even the subscribers registered in Do-Not-Disturb (DND) service continue to receive commercial communication from registered telemarketers (RTMs) and further unregistered telemarketers (UTMs) are also sending commercial communication to the subscribers.

The officials apprised the minister that for UCC and financial fraud-related complaints, time is of the utmost essence and quick time-bound action will help in reducing such menace. Accordingly, a nodal agency, named Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU)will be set up.

The main function of DIU will be to coordinate with various law enforcement agencies, financial institutions and telecom service providers in investigating any fraudulent activity involving telecom resources. A licence service area level, Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) system will also be created.

The minister also directed the officials to devise special strategies including blocking of telecom operations due to rising concern in Jamtara and Mewat region for curbing fraudulent activities involving usage of telecom resources.
