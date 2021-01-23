  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok

By: |
January 23, 2021 7:45 PM

The notice has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT after reviewing replies of blocked apps, according to a source who did not wish to be identified.

The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September.The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September.

The government has sent notices to Chinese apps, including Tiktok, that the order to block them will be continued.

The notice has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT after reviewing replies of blocked apps, according to a source who did not wish to be identified.

Related News

When contacted, Tiktok confirmed to have received a reply from the government.

“We are evaluating the notice and will respond to it as appropriate. TikTok was among the first companies to comply with the Government of India directive issued on June 29, 2020. We continually strive to comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns the government may have. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users remains to be our topmost priority,” a TikTok spokesperson said.

The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September.

The Ministry of Information Technology had blocked the apps under section 69A of the Information Technology Act after learning that the apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Govt to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Union Budget mobile app launched as Government gears to deliver ‘unprecedented’ paperless Budget 2021 on Feb 1
2Google Search on mobile set to get redesign with big focus on simplicity: everything to know
3BSNL rolls out new Rs 398 plan, extends validity of select plans as part of Republic Day 2021 special offers