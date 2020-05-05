Govt of India’s voluntary Aarogya Setu app made mandatory for smartphone users in Noida, Greater Noida

The goal of the app is to increase the Centre’s initiatives, especially the Health Department, by proactively reaching out to and educating the app’s users about the risks.

Not having the Aarogya Setu app on smartphones when out in a public space in Noida or Greater Noida would be considered a coronavirus-forced lockdown breach and will attract punishment, according to new police guidelines. According to police at Gautam Buddh Nagar in west Uttar Pradesh, action will also be taken against people going outside without a face mask or spitting in public places. Aarogya Setu is a mobile application developed by the central government to link critical health services to the citizens during the COVID-19 war.

The goal of the app is to increase the Centre’s initiatives, especially the Health Department, by proactively reaching out to and educating the app’s users about the risks, best practices and related COVID-19 containment advisories.

On Sunday, the district police had announced extending section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bars assembly of four or more people until May 17, as the central government extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

“If smartphone users do not have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their mobile phones, then that will be punishable and considered a violation of the lockdown directions,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

Political, financial, religious, sporting gatherings, as well as protest marches and rallies will remain prohibited in Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period, the official said in the order.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls into the “Red Zone’,’ has 34 containment zones and has reported 179 positive cases of coronavirus so far, with 102 of these patients being cured and discharged from hospitals, official figures say.

The coronavirus outbreak that broke out in China in December 2019 has killed more than 1500 people in India while infecting approximately 40,000 people.