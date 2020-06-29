Govt of India bans 59 mobile apps, mostly of Chinese origin – Check Full List

Govt of India bans 59 mobile apps: The list of the banned applications included popular mobile apps like China's TikTok, SHAREiT and WeChat.
The Government of India on Monday banned 59 mobile apps while calling them “prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and national security”. The list of the banned applications includes popular mobile apps like China’s TikTok, SHAREiT and WeChat.
In the official statement, the IT Ministry of Govt of India said it has received many complaints regarding the apps from multiple sources.
The full list of banned mobile apps includes:
- TikTok
- Shareit
- Kwai
- UC Browser
- Baidu map
- Shein
- Clash of Kings
- DU battery saver
- Helo
- Likee
- YouCam makeup
- Mi Community
- CM Browers
- Virus Cleaner
- APUS Browser
- ROMWE
- Club Factory
- Newsdog
- Beutry Plus
- UC News
- QQ Mail
- Xender
- QQ Music
- QQ Newsfeed
- Bigo Live
- SelfieCity
- Mail Master
- Parallel Space
- Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
- WeSync
- ES File Explorer
- Viva Video – QU Video Inc
- Meitu
- Vigo Video
- New Video Status
- DU Recorder
- Vault- Hide
- Cache Cleaner DU App studio
- DU Cleaner
- DU Browser
- Hago Play With New Friends
- Cam Scanner
- Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
- Wonder Camera
- Photo Wonder
- QQ Player
- We Meet
- Sweet Selfie
- Baidu Translate
- Vmate
- QQ International
- QQ Security Center
- QQ Launcher
- U Video
- V fly Status Video
- Mobile Legends
- DU Privacy
