Govt of India bans 43 apps including AliExpress — Check Full List

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued the order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act (IT Act) blocking access to the contentious mobile apps. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Govt bans 43 apps including AliExpress: The government of India ordered a ban on 43 mobile applications on Tuesday in order to weed out apps that have been flagged by authorities. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued the order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act (IT Act) blocking access to the contentious mobile apps.

In its order the government stated that these contentious apps were engaged in activities that are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

Here is a list of the 43 apps that have been blocked: