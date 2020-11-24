  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt of India bans 43 apps including AliExpress — Check Full List

By: |
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 6:07 PM

Govt bans 43 apps including AliExpress: In its order the government stated that these contentious apps were engaged in activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued the order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act (IT Act) blocking access to the contentious mobile apps. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Govt bans 43 apps including AliExpress: The government of India ordered a ban on 43 mobile applications on Tuesday in order to weed out apps that have been flagged by authorities. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued the order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act (IT Act) blocking access to the contentious mobile apps.

Read More: Govt of India blocks 43 more mobile apps including AliExpress over privacy concerns

Related News

In its order the government stated that these contentious apps were engaged in activities that are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

Here is a list of the 43 apps that have been blocked:

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India – Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard – Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard – BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela – Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV – TV version
  31. WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Govt of India bans 43 apps including AliExpress — Check Full List
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt of India blocks 43 more mobile apps including AliExpress over privacy concerns
2Google is apparently building a Truecaller-like phone app
3With rise in cloud migration, Druva to expand workforce in India