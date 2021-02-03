  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt issues notice to Twitter on farmer genocide hashtags; warns of penal action

By: |
February 3, 2021 3:57 PM

Government notice quoted more than half a dozen Supreme Court judgments including of constitutional benches as to what is public order and what the rights of authorities are

government notice to Twitter, hashtags on armer genocide, penal action warning by Centre, farmer's protest, Twitter unblocking accounts despite specific order for blockingIT ministry sources asserted that Twitter cannot assume the role of court and justify non-compliance (Reuters Image, Representative)

Government has directed Twitter to comply with its order to remove contents/accounts related to farmer genocide hashtags, and warned that the microblogging platform may face “penal action” for non-compliance of its order, according to sources.

Government sources said that Twitter had unilaterally unblocked accounts and tweets despite specific order for blocking. Twitter is an ‘intermediary’ and is obliged to obey direction of government, sources said, adding that the platform may face penal action for not complying with government orders.

Related News

Government notice quoted more than half a dozen Supreme Court judgments including of constitutional benches as to what is public order and what the rights of authorities are.

IT ministry sources asserted that Twitter cannot assume the role of court and justify non-compliance.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had recent directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets/Twitter accounts that were making ‘fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets’ on January 30 with hashtags accusing the Modi government of planning farmers ‘genocide’ without any further substantiation

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Govt issues notice to Twitter on farmer genocide hashtags warns of penal action
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Seagate storage expansion card for Xbox Series X, Series S officially launched in India
2Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news
3Samsung Galaxy M02 with dual rear camera, MediaTek SoC launched: Price, availability and features