GOVO GOBASS 910 earphones: Say goodbye to tangled wires

GOBASS 910 is a braided tangle-free headset with magnetic earbuds and offers a good audio experience

We have all found ourselves unravelling tangled headphone wires sometime or the other. The GOBASS 910 pair of earphones from Bengaluru-based startup, GOVO, might be wired, but it’s tangle-free. Trust me that’s a big relief. The GOBASS 910 is priced at just Rs 549 and is enabled with features such as hands-free pickup and high definition mic.

With a 9mm driver unit, the GOBASS 910 comes in a metallic bullet finish and offers a good audio experience with 3D sound. The earphones also promise passive noise cancellation and elevated audio experience with deep bass.

The perfect audio companion for your on-the-go lifestyle, GOBASS 910 is a braided tangle-free headset with magnetic earbuds. The 910s are ideal for workouts, travel, and anytime you are out and about. The enhanced call clarity will help you stay connected while you take advantage of its lightweight design.

Estimated street price: Rs 549