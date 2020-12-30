Government’s cyber cell warns of “pay and register” scam related to coronavirus vaccination; Details

Users receiving such emails, calls or messages are advised to verify the authenticity of the information. (Representative image)

Vaccine email fraud: The cyber awareness cell of the Centre has warned users against cyber scams regarding coronavirus vaccines. As the pandemic is raging across the world, people in India are becoming increasingly restless, hoping for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus soon. However, due to the vast population in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has worked up a priority list based on which the vaccination would be administered, with the first being healthcare workers and those in the first line of defence against the virus.

Now, scammers are taking advantage of the anticipation and anxiety among people and defrauding them.

Government’s cyber awareness cell’s official handle on Twitter said that cyber criminals have resorted to many tricks with regard to COVID-19-related apprehension. The criminals are telling users that they can pay and register to get on the priority list for getting vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, and sending them malicious links via email and messages or defrauding them through phone calls. The links have payment gateways where users pay a certain amount to get “registered” for the vaccine. The Ministry of Home Affairs-run cyber cell warned that if users are not aware of such things, they might end up getting defrauded.

Due to apprehension associated with COVID-19, Cyber criminals are playing various tricks. They may offer to “pay and register” in getting priority to receive first CORONA VACCINE, through malicious link, mail, message or phone call. Be aware otherwise you may get defrauded. — Cyber Dost (@Cyberdost) December 28, 2020

Users receiving such emails, calls or messages are advised to verify the authenticity of the information by cross-checking with the resources made publicly available by the state and central governments.